Valentin’s double leads Bowie to 1-0 win over Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Jesmuel Valentin hit a run-scoring double in the sixth inning, leading the Bowie Baysox to a 1-0 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Cedric Mullins scored on the play after he reached base on an error, stole second and then went to third on a flyout by Anderson Feliz.

Bowie starter Dean Kremer (9-4) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Caleb Baragar (3-5) took the tough loss in the Eastern League game after giving up one run and three hits over seven innings.

The Flying Squirrels were held scoreless for the 15th time this season, while the Baysox's staff recorded their 14th shutout of the year.

With the win, Bowie improved to 9-3 against Richmond this season.