Glogoski, Kroon spur Clearwater to 11-4 win over Palm Beach

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Matt Kroon hit a three-run home run and had three hits, and Kyle Glogoski threw six scoreless innings as the Clearwater Threshers beat the Palm Beach Cardinals 11-4 on Saturday.

Glogoski (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one while allowing three hits.

Clearwater took the lead in the first when Madison Stokes hit a two-run single and then scored on a two-run double by Ben Aklinski.

The Threshers later scored in three additional innings to put the game away, including three runs in the third.

Griffin Roberts (1-7) went four innings, allowing nine runs and 10 hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out two and walked three.

Luken Baker doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs for the Cardinals.