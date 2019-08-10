Reds rookie Aquino homers in first 3 at-bats vs Cubs

Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino hits a solo home run, his second home run of the game, in the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Cincinnati. AP Photo

Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino homered in his first three at-bats against the Cubs on Saturday night, setting a Cincinnati record for a rookie.

Aquino was an International League All-Star called up to play right field when Yasiel Puig was traded to the Indians. He hit three solo shots — the first two off Kyle Hendricks — for seven homers in his first 10 games with Cincinnati, a club record since 1900.

He's homered in four straight games, two shy of the club mark.

Aquino signed with the Reds as an undrafted free agent in 2011 and spent six seasons in rookie or Single-A ball. He hit 20 homers last season at Double-A, and he opened his batting stance to provide more power.