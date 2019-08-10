Tellez’s single leads Buffalo to 5-3 win over Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Rowdy Tellez hit a run-scoring single in the third inning, leading the Buffalo Bisons to a 5-3 win over the Columbus Clippers on Saturday.

The single by Tellez capped a two-run inning and gave the Bisons a 4-3 lead after Anthony Alford scored on a wild pitch earlier in the inning.

The Bisons tacked on another run in the ninth when Socrates Brito hit an RBI double, driving in Alford.

Kirby Snead (5-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Columbus starter Shao-Ching Chiang (6-8) took the loss in the International League game.