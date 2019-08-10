Castillo’s double leads Pawtucket to 6-5 win over Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Rusney Castillo hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Pawtucket Red Sox to a 6-5 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Saturday.

The double by Castillo scored Tzu-Wei Lin and Cole Sturgeon to give the Red Sox a 4-2 lead.

The Red Sox later tacked on a run in both the sixth and eighth innings. Bobby Dalbec scored on a home run in the sixth before coming home on a double play in the eighth.

Toledo saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jacob Robson hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning and Mikie Mahtook hit a solo home run in the ninth to cut the Pawtucket lead to 6-5.

Ryan Brasier (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Toledo starter Kyle Funkhouser (2-6) took the loss in the International League game.