Garcia hits for cycle, sparks Aguascalientes’ 24-2 win over Durango

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Edson Garcia hit for the cycle, as the Rieleros de Aguascalientes topped the Generales de Durango 24-2 on Saturday.

Garcia doubled in the first, doubled in the third, homered in the fifth, singled in the eighth, and tripled in the ninth.

Aguascalientes had three big innings in the blowout victory, scoring four runs in the first inning, seven runs in the fifth and four runs in the eighth.

The key inning was the first, when Garcia hit a two-run double and then scored on a two-run single by Eliezer Ortiz.

Aguascalientes right-hander Jose A. Valdez (5-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Taylor Hill (1-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and seven hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Despite the loss, Durango is 6-2 against Aguascalientes this season.