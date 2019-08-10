Megill leads St. Lucie to 6-1 win over Daytona

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Tylor Megill allowed just four hits over five innings, leading the St. Lucie Mets over the Daytona Tortugas in a 6-1 win on Saturday.

Megill (3-2) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked one while allowing one run.

Down 1-0, the Mets took the lead for good with three runs in the third inning. Blake Tiberi hit a two-run single en route to the two-run lead.

The Mets later added a run in the sixth and two in the seventh. In the sixth, Carlos Cortes hit a solo home run, while Hansel Moreno hit a two-run home run in the seventh.

Ryan Lillie (2-7) went six innings, allowing four runs and three hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

With the win, St. Lucie improved to 9-1 against Daytona this season.