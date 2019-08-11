Rodriguez scores winning run in eighth, Rome beats Augusta 1-0 in walk-off finish

ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Braulio Vasquez hit a sacrifice to drive in Ricardo Rodriguez with the winning run in the eighth inning, as the Rome Braves beat the Augusta GreenJackets 1-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Rodriguez scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.

Reliever Luis Mora (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out one and walked one over one scoreless inning. Ryan Walker (2-2) went two innings, allowing one run while striking out three in the South Atlantic League game.

The GreenJackets were held scoreless for the eighth time this season, while the Braves' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.

The teams split the doubleheader after Augusta won the first game 10-7.