Collins’ sac fly leads AZL Royals to 8-3 win over AZL Angels

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Darryl Collins drove in Jimmy Govern with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, leading the AZL Royals to an 8-3 win over the AZL Angels on Sunday.

The sacrifice fly by Collins capped a two-run inning and gave the AZL Royals a 3-2 lead after Govern hit an RBI triple earlier in the inning.

The AZL Royals later added three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth. In the fifth, Bobby Witt Jr. hit an RBI single, while Govern drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Paul Mondesi in the sixth.

Mondesi singled three times, scoring two runs for AZL Royals.

AZL Royals right-hander Heribert Garcia (4-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter William Holmes (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game after giving up three runs and four hits over four innings.

For the AZL Angels, Drevian Williams-Nelson doubled twice.