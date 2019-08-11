Diaz hits walk-off single in 10th, Lancaster beats Visalia 9-8

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Joel Diaz hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning, as the Lancaster JetHawks topped the Visalia Rawhide 9-8 on Saturday.

Ramon Marcelino scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.

The JetHawks tied the game 8-8 in the bottom of the ninth when Casey Golden hit a solo home run.

Reliever Tommy Doyle (2-2) went one scoreless inning, striking out one to get the win. Cameron Gann (0-2) went one inning, allowing two runs and two hits in the California League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

Taylor Snyder homered twice and singled twice, driving in four runs and scoring a pair in the win. Golden hit a pair of solo homers.

For the Rawhide, Jancarlos Cintron homered twice and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.

Despite the loss, Visalia is 8-4 against Lancaster this season.