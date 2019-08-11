Timbers down Whitecaps 3-1 in Cascadia Cup match

Marvin Loria scored the go-ahead goal in the 55th minute before Jeremy Ebobisse's goal sealed it the 90th minute, and the Portland Timbers defeated Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 in a Cascadia Cup rivalry match on Saturday night.

Sebastian Blanco also scored for the Timbers, who were playing the first of a 10-match homestand at Providence Park. Portland (10-9-4) extended its unbeaten streak at home to six games.

The Cascadia Cup, created by supporters of the Timbers, Whitecaps and Seattle Sounders, is awarded to the winner of the head-to-head competition between the three teams each season, based on points.

The Whitecaps, who beat Cincinnati 2-1 on the road last weekend, are undefeated in their last two matches after a five-game losing streak. Vancouver (5-12-9) has won just twice on the road this season.

The Timbers were coming off a 2-1 loss in a U.S. Open Cup semifinal match to Minnesota United. It was the second straight loss to the Loons at Allianz Field, Portland lost 1-0 in an MLS match last Sunday.

Blanco put the Timbers up in the 28th minute. Whitecaps goal keeper Maxime Crepeau got his hands on the blast from outside the penalty box but he couldn't keep it out of the net. It was Blanco's fourth goal of the season.

The goal came with the Timbers playing a man up on Vancouver after Ali Adnan went down on a hard collision in front of the Whitecaps' goal. Vancouver subbed in Brett Levis, but not until the 30th minute.

The Whitecaps knotted the score about 10 minutes later on Theo Bair's volley past Portland goalkeeper Steve Clark. It was the 19-year-old Ottawa native's first career MLS goal.

The Timbers were angry at the end of the first half because of what appeared to be a missed handball that would have given the team a penalty kick. Coach Giovanni Savarese jawed at the refs as they prepared to walk off the field.

Loria put the Timbers back in front early in the second half with another strike from outside the box. Two minutes later Yordy Reyna chipped the ball past Clark and into the net but it was ruled offside.

Ebobisse's goal was his eight of the season.

The Timbers will play 11 of their final 12 games at home. The team started the season with a 12-game road trip because of construction to expand Providence Park.

The Whitecaps defeated the Timbers 1-0 back on May 5 in Vancouver. The Whitecaps also swept the season series over the Timbers last season with a pair of 2-1 victories.