New York visits Toronto in division matchup

New York Yankees (76-41, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (49-71, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka (7-6, 4.93 ERA) Blue Jays: Trent Thornton (4-7, 5.55 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: AL East opponents Toronto and New York will meet at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays are 21-32 against AL East opponents. The Toronto offense has compiled a .237 batting average as a team this season, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads the team with a mark of .279.

The Yankees have gone 43-16 against division opponents. New York has slugged .486, good for third in the American League. Gio Urshela leads the team with a .572 slugging percentage, including 43 extra-base hits and 17 home runs. The Blue Jays won the last meeting 5-4. Jason Adam secured his first victory and Teoscar Hernandez went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs for Toronto. Adam Ottavino registered his fourth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddy Galvis leads the Blue Jays with 44 extra base hits and is batting .271. Bo Bichette has 14 hits and is batting .326 over the last 10 games for Toronto.

DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 144 hits and has 80 RBIs. Mike Tauchman is 13-for-29 with three doubles, six home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .265 batting average, 4.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Yankees: 8-2, .291 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Clayton Richard: (lat), Elvis Luciano: (elbow), Nick Kingham: (oblique), Clay Buchholz: (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (quad), Devon Travis: (knee), Luke Maile: (oblique).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: (knee), Greg Bird: (foot), Edwin Encarnacion: (wrist), Gleyber Torres: (core), Luke Voit: (hernia), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Jake Barrett: (elbow), CC Sabathia: (knee), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), David Hale: (spine), Ben Heller: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jonathan Loaisiga: (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: (elbow), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).