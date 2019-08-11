LaMarre’s double leads Gwinnett to 3-1 win over Scranton/WB

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Ryan LaMarre hit a three-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Gwinnett Stripers to a 3-1 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Sunday.

The double by LaMarre scored Drew Waters, Jack Lopez, and Sean Kazmar and provided all the offense for Gwinnett.

In the bottom of the first, Scranton/WB took the lead on a double by Ryan McBroom that scored Tyler Wade.

Gwinnett right-hander Ian Anderson (1-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Deivi Garcia (1-3) took the loss in the International League game after he allowed two runs on just three hits over 4 1/3 innings.