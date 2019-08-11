Hartson leads Lynchburg to 1-0 win over Potomac

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- Brock Hartson allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the Lynchburg Hillcats over the Potomac Nationals in a 1-0 win on Sunday. With the victory, the Hillcats swept the three-game series.

Hartson (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one.

The game's only run was scored in the top of the fourth inning. After hitting a double, Will Benson stole third and then scored on an error.

Carson Teel (6-3) went six innings, allowing one run and five hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Carolina League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

The Nationals were held off the scoreboard for the 13th time this season, while the Hillcats' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.

Lynchburg improved to 6-3 against Potomac this season.