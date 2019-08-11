Terry’s single leads Down East to 9-7 win over Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- Curtis Terry hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the Down East Wood Ducks to a 9-7 win over the Frederick Keys on Sunday.

The single by Terry, part of a four-run inning, gave the Wood Ducks a 6-3 lead before Sherten Apostel hit a two-run single later in the inning.

After Down East added a run in the sixth when Terry scored on a wild pitch, the Keys cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Jomar Reyes hit an RBI single and then scored on a three-run home run by Patrick Dorrian.

Samuel Huff was a triple short of the cycle, scoring two runs for Down East.

Starter Noah Bremer (3-0) got the win while Zach Matson (1-2) took the loss in relief in the Carolina League game.

For the Keys, Dorrian homered and singled twice, driving in four runs and scoring a pair. Reyes doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.

With the win, Down East improved to 8-2 against Frederick this season.