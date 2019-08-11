Lundquist’s homer leads New Hampshire to 8-5 win over Erie

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Brock Lundquist hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to an 8-5 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Sunday.

The home run by Lundquist gave the Fisher Cats a 6-5 lead and capped a five-run inning for New Hampshire. Earlier in the inning, Nash Knight got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Josh Palacios scored on a forceout.

The Fisher Cats later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Lundquist scored on a single before he hit a sacrifice fly to score Knight in the eighth.

Brad Wilson (2-0) got the win in relief while Erie starter Casey Mize (6-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

The SeaWolves failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 14 runners on base in the loss. Kody Eaves doubled and singled twice for the SeaWolves.

Despite the loss, Erie is 4-2 against New Hampshire this season.