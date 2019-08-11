Simmons hits grand slam, leads Williamsport over State College

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) -- Kendall Simmons hit a grand slam in the second inning, leading the Williamsport Crosscutters to a 10-3 win over the State College Spikes on Sunday.

The grand slam by Simmons gave the Crosscutters a 7-0 lead and capped a six-run inning for Williamsport. Earlier in the inning, Mitchell Edwards hit an RBI single and Hunter Hearn scored on a forceout.

The Crosscutters later added two runs in the fourth and one in the eighth. In the fourth, Bryson Stott hit a two-run home run, while Johan Rojas hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Stott homered twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair for Williamsport.

Victor Vargas (1-0) got the win in relief while State College starter Junior Gonzalez (2-4) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

For the Spikes, Brandon Purcell reached base three times.

Despite the loss, State College is 6-3 against Williamsport this season.