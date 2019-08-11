Sibrian, Martinez lift Rocky Mountain over Billings 6-3

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- Jose Sibrian homered and singled, driving home two runs as the Rocky Mountain Vibes defeated the Billings Mustangs 6-3 in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Ernesto Martinez homered and singled for Rocky Mountain.

Trailing 4-1 in the fifth, Billings cut into the lead when Cash Case scored on a wild pitch and Quincy McAfee scored when a runner was thrown out.

Rocky Mountain answered in the top of the next frame when Sibrian hit a solo home run.

The Vibes tacked on another run in the seventh when Luis Avila hit an RBI single, bringing home Nick Egnatuk.

Rocky Mountain starter Michele Vassalotti (4-4) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Orlando Rodriguez (0-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after allowing three runs and four hits over 2 2/3 innings.

The teams split the doubleheader after Billings won the first game 4-3.