Noda’s single leads Dunedin to 7-5 win over Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Ryan Noda hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Dunedin Blue Jays to a 7-5 win over the Bradenton Marauders in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The single by Noda came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the Blue Jays a 6-5 lead. Later in the inning, Demi Orimoloye hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Noda.

Orimoloye hit a two-run home run in the third inning to help give the Blue Jays a 4-1 lead. The Marauders came back to take a 5-4 lead in the sixth inning when Mason Martin hit a grand slam.

Kyle Weatherly (3-3) got the win in relief while Nick Mears (4-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Blue Jays swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 3-2.