Sala’s single leads Orem to 3-2 win over Missoula

OREM, Utah (AP) -- Johan Sala hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Orem Owlz to a 3-2 win over the Missoula Osprey on Sunday.

Jose Quezada scored on the play after he reached base with a double.

Tristen Carranza hit an RBI single, driving in Cam Coursey in the third inning to give the Osprey a 1-0 lead. The Owlz came back to take the lead in the fourth inning when Torii Hunter hit an RBI double and then scored on a wild pitch.

Missoula tied the game 2-2 in the fifth when Carranza hit an RBI single, driving in Nick Grande.

Zac Kristofak (2-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Liu Fuenmayor (3-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Coursey doubled and singled twice for the Osprey.