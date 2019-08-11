Gutierrez hits walk-off single in 10th, Omaha beats Las Vegas 4-3

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Kelvin Gutierrez hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning, as the Omaha Storm Chasers topped the Las Vegas Aviators 4-3 on Sunday.

Erick Mejia scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.

Las Vegas took a 3-0 lead after Seth Brown hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning and Eric Campbell hit a two-run home run in the sixth. Omaha answered in the bottom of the inning when Brett Phillips scored on a double play and Chase d'Arnaud hit a two-run home run.

Omaha starter Arnaldo Hernandez allowed three runs and five hits over six innings. He also struck out four and walked two. Andres Machado (3-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Kyle Finnegan (2-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

d'Arnaud homered and tripled, driving in two runs in the win. Gutierrez singled four times.