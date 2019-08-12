Fedde expected to start as Washington hosts Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds (56-60, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (62-55, second in the NL East)

Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (7-6, 4.20 ERA) Nationals: Erick Fedde (2-2, 4.20 ERA)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds visit Nationals Park to face the Washington Nationals.

The Nationals are 31-25 in home games. Washington's team on-base percentage of .330 is seventh in the MLB. Juan Soto leads the team with an OBP of .400.

The Reds are 23-32 on the road. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.04. Luis Castillo leads the team with a 2.76 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 90 RBIs and is batting .320. Soto is 11-for-35 with two doubles, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 52 extra base hits and is slugging .541. Aristides Aquino is 14-for-31 with a double, seven home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .252 batting average, 4.83 ERA, outscored by one run

Reds: 6-4, .278 batting average, 4.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Austin Voth: (bicep), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Max Scherzer: (rhomboid), Jeremy Hellickson: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Juan Soto: (leg), Ryan Zimmerman: (foot), Howie Kendrick: (hamstring).

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Derek Dietrich: (shoulder), Juan Graterol: (head), Curt Casali: (knee).