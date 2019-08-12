Puello leads DSL Phillies White to 4-2 win over DSL Mets2

, (AP) -- Israel Puello threw five scoreless innings, leading the DSL Phillies White over the DSL Mets2 in a 4-2 win on Monday.

Puello (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing two hits.

DSL Phillies White started the scoring in the first inning. After hitting a single with two outs, Juan Herrera advanced on singles by Juan Mendez and Victor Diaz, and then scored on a single by Diaz.

After DSL Phillies White added three runs, the DSL Mets2 cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Carlos Dominguez hit a solo home run and Jose Hernandez drew a bases-loaded walk.

David Marcano (1-1) went three innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out one and walked four.

With the win, DSL Phillies White improved to 7-2 against DSL Mets2 this season.