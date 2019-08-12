Yan, Bastardo lift DSL Dodgers Bautista over DSL Royals1 4-2

, (AP) -- Luis Yan doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs as the DSL Dodgers Bautista topped the DSL Royals1 4-2 on Monday.

Kiumel Bastardo singled three times with two RBIs for DSL Dodgers Bautista.

DSL Royals1 cut the deficit to 2-1 in the fourth after Jaswel De Los Santos hit an RBI double, bringing home Omar Rodriguez.

DSL Dodgers Bautista answered in the next half-inning when Bastardo hit an RBI single, driving in Yan.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The DSL Dodgers Bautista tacked on another run in the seventh when Bastardo hit an RBI single, driving in Yan.

DSL Royals1 saw its comeback attempt come up short after Rothaikeg Seijas scored on a groundout in the eighth inning to cut the DSL Dodgers Bautista lead to 4-2.

Abel Moya (2-4) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while DSL Royals1 starter Luis Cepeda (4-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

With the win, DSL Dodgers Bautista improved to 6-3 against DSL Royals1 this season.