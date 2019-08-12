Phillips’ homer leads Elizabethton to 4-2 win over Pulaski

ELIZABETHON, Tenn. (AP) -- Parker Phillips hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Elizabethton Twins to a 4-2 win over the Pulaski Yankees on Monday.

The home run by Phillips capped a four-run inning and gave the Twins a 4-1 lead after Matt Wallner hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

In the top of the eighth, Pulaski cut into the lead on a wild pitch that scored Jake Farrell.

Elizabethton right-hander Andriu Marin (2-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jhonatan Munoz (4-3) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after allowing four runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings.