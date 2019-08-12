Adams leads Corpus Christi to 7-5 win over Frisco

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Jake Adams hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the Corpus Christi Hooks to a 7-5 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Monday. With the loss, the RoughRiders snapped a six-game winning streak.

The home run by Adams scored Colton Shaver to give the Hooks a 2-0 lead.

After Corpus Christi added five runs, the RoughRiders cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Brendon Davis hit a grand slam and Eliezer Alvarez hit an RBI single.

Brett Adcock (2-8) got the win in relief while Frisco starter Ronald Herrera (2-3) took the loss in the Texas League game.