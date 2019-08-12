Florial’s homer leads Tampa to 5-1 win over Palm Beach

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Estevan Florial hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Tampa Tarpons to a 5-1 win over the Palm Beach Cardinals on Monday. With the victory, the Tarpons snapped a five-game losing streak.

The home run by Florial, part of a four-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Wilkerman Garcia hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Tarpons tacked on another run in the seventh when Oswaldo Cabrera drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Jason Lopez.

Diego Cordero (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Palm Beach starter Edgar Gonzalez (6-14) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Despite the loss, Palm Beach is 4-1 against Tampa this season.