Creal leads AZL Reds to 6-4 win over AZL Cubs 1

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Ashton Creal had three hits and scored two runs as the AZL Reds defeated the AZL Cubs 1 6-4 on Tuesday.

AZL Reds went up 3-0 in the third after Creal scored on a groundout and Jose Tello hit an RBI single.

AZL Cubs 1 answered in the bottom of the frame when Ezequiel Pagan hit an RBI single, scoring Brailin Pena to cut the deficit to two.

The AZL Reds later added two runs in the fourth and one in the eighth. In the fourth, Creal hit an RBI double, while Tello scored on a wild pitch in the eighth.

AZL Cubs 1 saw its comeback attempt come up short after Flemin Bautista hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning to cut the AZL Reds lead to 6-4.

Miguel Lar (2-3) got the win in relief while AZL Cubs 1 starter Benjamin Rodriguez (2-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.