Vancouver beats Eugene 3-2

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Cameron Eden touched home with the decisive run in the seventh inning, as the Vancouver Canadians beat the Eugene Emeralds 3-2 on Monday.

Eden scored after he reached base with a single and advanced to second on a hit batsman.

The flyout by Lopez scored Eden to give the Canadians a 3-2 lead.

Edmond Americaan hit an RBI triple and an RBI double to give the Emeralds a 2-0 lead. The Canadians tied it up with runs in both the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Dominic Abbadessa hit an RBI single, while Ronny Brito hit an RBI single in the sixth.

Brito doubled and singled twice in the win.

Starter Juan Diaz (2-4) got the win while Zach Bryant (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Northwest League game.

Americaan tripled and doubled twice, driving in two runs for the Emeralds.

Despite the loss, Eugene is 4-2 against Vancouver this season.