Orlando City SC hosts Sporting Kansas City in a non-conference matchup

Sporting Kansas City (7-10-7, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (8-11-6, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City SC plays Sporting Kansas City in non-conference play.

Orlando City SC is 5-6-1 at home. Orlando City SC is 3-0-0 when it records at least three goals.

Sporting Kansas City is 3-5-4 in road games. Felipe Gutierrez ranks eighth in MLS play with 10 goals. Sporting Kansas City has 37 goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ruan leads Orlando City SC with four assists. Tesho Akindele has three goals over the last 10 games for Orlando City SC.

Gutierrez has 10 goals and one assist for Sporting Kansas City. Yohan Croizet has two goals over the last 10 games for Sporting Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando City SC: 3-4-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.1 shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Sporting Kansas City: 4-5-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.7 assists, five shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Cristian Higuita (injured).

Sporting Kansas City: Adrian Zendejas (injured), Botond Barath (injured), Krisztian Nemeth (injured), Rodney Wallace (injured).