DSL Red Sox2 beats DSL Rays2 4-3

, (AP) -- Jose Navas scored on a groundout in the second inning, leading the DSL Red Sox2 to a 4-3 win over the DSL Rays2 on Tuesday.

Navas scored on the play to give the DSL Red Sox2 a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then went to third on a single by Danny Diaz.

The DSL Red Sox2 later added a run in the third and two in the sixth. In the third, Navas hit an RBI single, while Frank Astacio scored on a wild pitch in the sixth.

DSL Rays2 saw its comeback attempt come up short after Alfredo Balbuena drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Cesar Aponte in the seventh inning to cut the DSL Red Sox2 lead to 4-3.

Efren Diaz (3-2) got the win in relief while Yeury Garcia (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Balbuena homered and doubled, driving home two runs for the DSL Rays2.

Despite the loss, DSL Rays2 is 8-2 against DSL Red Sox2 this season.