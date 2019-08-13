De La Cruz’s single leads DSL Mariners to 7-4 win over DSL Tigers2

, (AP) -- Julio De La Cruz hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the DSL Mariners to a 7-4 win over the DSL Tigers2 on Tuesday.

Carlos Fernandez scored on the play to give the DSL Mariners a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to third following singles by Noelvi Marte and Julio De La Cruz.

The DSL Mariners later added a run in the third and five in the fourth. In the third, Milkar Perez hit an RBI single, while Marte hit a two-run double in the fourth.

Wilton Perez (4-2) got the win in relief while DSL Tigers2 starter Erick Pinales (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

For the DSL Tigers2, Jose De La Cruz homered and singled, driving home three runs.