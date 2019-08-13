Sanford hits walk-off homer in 11th, Staten Island beats Brooklyn 7-5

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) -- Jacob Sanford hit a walk-off two-run homer in the 11th inning, as the Staten Island Yankees beat the Brooklyn Cyclones 7-5 on Tuesday.

The Yankees tied the game 5-5 when Ezequiel Duran hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Reliever Justin Wilson (1-3) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked one over 2 1/3 scoreless innings. Matt Mullenbach (1-2) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and one hit in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

Josh Smith singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home in the win.