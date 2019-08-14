Zazueta hits walk-off homer, Monterrey beats Dos Laredos 6-5

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Amadeo Zazueta hit a walk-off solo homer with one out in the ninth inning, as the Sultanes de Monterrey defeated the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos 6-5 on Tuesday.

After the Tecolotes scored two runs in the top of the seventh, Monterrey tied the game 5-5 in the bottom of the inning when Zazueta hit a two-run double.

Zazueta was a triple short of the cycle, driving in three runs and scoring a pair in the win.

Wirfin Obispo (6-4) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Alejandro Barraza (1-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

The Tecolotes failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. For the Tecolotes, Arturo Rodriguez singled four times, scoring two runs. Beder Gutierrez singled three times.