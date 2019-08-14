Yankees host Orioles, aim to build on German’s solid showing

Baltimore Orioles (39-81, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (80-41, first in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dylan Bundy (5-12, 5.04 ERA) Yankees: J.A. Happ (9-7, 5.48 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 runs

New York heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Domingo German. German threw seven innings, giving up two runs while striking out seven.

The Yankees are 47-16 against AL East opponents. The New York offense has compiled a .272 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the American League. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with an average of .339.

The Orioles are 18-38 against teams from the AL East. Baltimore's lineup has 154 home runs this season, Trey Mancini leads the club with 29 homers. The Yankees won the last meeting 8-3. Domingo German notched his 16th victory and LeMahieu went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for New York. John Means took his eighth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwin Encarnacion leads the Yankees with 47 extra base hits and is batting .240. Gio Urshela is 18-for-34 with four doubles, six home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 57 extra base hits and is batting .276. Anthony Santander is 14-for-41 with four doubles, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .296 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Orioles: 2-8, .258 batting average, 9.62 ERA, outscored by 51 runs

Yankees Injuries: Stephen Tarpley: (elbow), Luis Severino: (shoulder), CC Sabathia: (knee), Jordan Montgomery: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Ben Heller: (elbow), David Hale: (spine), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Luke Voit: (hernia), Edwin Encarnacion: (wrist), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: (concussion), Dwight Smith Jr.: (calf), Mark Trumbo: (knee).