Texas to visit Toronto Wednesday

Texas Rangers (59-60, third in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (51-72, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kolby Allard (0-0, 4.15 ERA) Blue Jays: Sean Reid-Foley (2-2, 2.36 ERA)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers head to take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays are 24-36 in home games. Toronto has hit 189 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Randal Grichuk leads the club with 22, averaging one every 20 at-bats.

The Rangers have gone 24-38 away from home. Texas's lineup has 169 home runs this season, Rougned Odor leads them with 21 homers. The Blue Jays won the last meeting 3-0. Thomas Pannone earned his third victory and Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Toronto. Lance Lynn took his eighth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 106 hits and has 57 RBIs. Teoscar Hernandez is 7-for-28 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Shin-Soo Choo leads the Rangers with 46 extra base hits and is batting .269. Elvis Andrus has eight hits and is batting .229 over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .262 batting average, 3.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .182 batting average, 4.52 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Clayton Richard: (lat), Elvis Luciano: (elbow), Nick Kingham: (oblique), Clay Buchholz: (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (quad), Devon Travis: (knee), Luke Maile: (oblique).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: (biceps), Yohander Mendez: (elbow), Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Luke Farrell: (jaw), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Joey Gallo: (wrist).