Paniagua, Longa spur GCL Cardinals to 3-2 win over GCL Mets
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Cristhian Longa doubled twice, and Inohan Paniagua allowed just five hits over eight innings as the GCL Cardinals defeated the GCL Mets 3-2 on Wednesday.
Paniagua (2-4) allowed one run while striking out seven and walking two to get the win.
Down 2-0 in the fifth, GCL Mets cut into the lead when Federico Polanco scored on a forceout.
The GCL Cardinals extended their lead in the sixth inning when Pablo Gomez hit an RBI single, driving in Longa.
The GCL Mets saw their comeback attempt come up short after Warren Saunders hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ryan Shinn in the ninth inning to cut the GCL Cardinals lead to 3-2.
Franklin Parra (1-1) went three innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Gulf Coast League game. He also struck out six and walked two.
