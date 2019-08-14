Paniagua, Longa spur GCL Cardinals to 3-2 win over GCL Mets

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Cristhian Longa doubled twice, and Inohan Paniagua allowed just five hits over eight innings as the GCL Cardinals defeated the GCL Mets 3-2 on Wednesday.

Paniagua (2-4) allowed one run while striking out seven and walking two to get the win.

Down 2-0 in the fifth, GCL Mets cut into the lead when Federico Polanco scored on a forceout.

The GCL Cardinals extended their lead in the sixth inning when Pablo Gomez hit an RBI single, driving in Longa.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The GCL Mets saw their comeback attempt come up short after Warren Saunders hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ryan Shinn in the ninth inning to cut the GCL Cardinals lead to 3-2.

Franklin Parra (1-1) went three innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Gulf Coast League game. He also struck out six and walked two.