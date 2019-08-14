Jimenez leads DSL Angels over DSL Twins 4-3

, (AP) -- Jorge Jimenez tripled and singled twice as the DSL Angels topped the DSL Twins 4-3 on Wednesday.

DSL Twins tied the game 2-2 in the fifth after Luis Baez and Misael Urbina hit RBI singles.

DSL Angels answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring two runs to take the lead. Natanael Santana and Ysaac Pena both drove in runs en route to the two-run lead.

The DSL Twins saw their comeback attempt come up short after Rubel Cespedes hit an RBI single, bringing home Urbina in the eighth inning to cut the DSL Angels lead to 4-3.

Angel Duarte (2-0) got the win in relief while Develson Aria (2-4) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

With the win, DSL Angels improved to 5-2 against DSL Twins this season.