Duarte, Tatis lead the way for DSL Cubs2

, (AP) -- Samuel Duarte homered and doubled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the DSL Cubs2 defeated the DSL Mets2 8-6 on Wednesday.

Esmarly Tatis singled twice with two runs for DSL Cubs2.

With the game tied 2-2, the DSL Cubs2 took the lead for good with four runs in the fourth inning. Rafael Herrera hit an RBI single, scoring Jose Lopez en route to the four-run lead.

The DSL Cubs2 extended their lead in the fifth when Duarte hit a two-run home run.

DSL Mets2 saw its comeback attempt come up short after Kevin Torres scored on an error in the seventh inning to cut the DSL Cubs2 lead to 8-6.

Alejandro Carrillo (7-0) got the win in relief while DSL Mets2 starter Rolfy Vargas (4-4) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Jose Rivera homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the DSL Mets2.