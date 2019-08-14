Hearn’s double leads Williamsport to 4-0 win over Auburn

AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) -- Hunter Hearn hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Williamsport Crosscutters to a 4-0 win over the Auburn Doubledays on Wednesday.

The double by Hearn scored Nate Fassnacht and Bryson Stott to break a scoreless tie.

The Crosscutters extended their lead in the sixth when D.J. Stewart hit a two-run single.

Junior Tejada (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Auburn starter Carlos Romero (0-4) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Doubledays were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Crosscutters' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.