Raquet, Freeman spur Potomac to 7-0 win over Myrtle Beach

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- Cole Freeman had four hits and scored two runs, and Nick Raquet allowed just two hits over seven innings as the Potomac Nationals beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 7-0 on Wednesday.

Raquet (10-8) struck out five and walked three to get the win.

Potomac scored six runs in the fifth, including a three-run home run by Gilbert Lara and a solo home run by KJ Harrison. The Nationals scored again in the seventh inning, when Freeman scored on a groundout.

Javier Assad (4-9) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six runs and 10 hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Pelicans were blanked for the 11th time this season, while the Nationals' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.