Raquet, Freeman spur Potomac to 7-0 win over Myrtle Beach
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- Cole Freeman had four hits and scored two runs, and Nick Raquet allowed just two hits over seven innings as the Potomac Nationals beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 7-0 on Wednesday.
Raquet (10-8) struck out five and walked three to get the win.
Potomac scored six runs in the fifth, including a three-run home run by Gilbert Lara and a solo home run by KJ Harrison. The Nationals scored again in the seventh inning, when Freeman scored on a groundout.
Javier Assad (4-9) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six runs and 10 hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out two and walked one.
The Pelicans were blanked for the 11th time this season, while the Nationals' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.
