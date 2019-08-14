Chisholm’s homer leads Jacksonville to 4-2 win over Tennessee

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Jazz Chisholm hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 4-2 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Wednesday.

The home run by Chisholm scored Victor Victor Mesa and was the game's last scoring play.

After Jacksonville crossed the plate for two runs in the second inning, Tennessee tied the game 2-2 after Vimael Machin hit a solo home run in the fourth inning and Christian Donahue hit an RBI single in the sixth.

Alejandro Mateo (1-0) got the win in relief while Jake Stinnett (1-5) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Jacksonville improved to 5-2 against Tennessee this season.