Singer leads NW Arkansas to 3-0 win over Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Brady Singer struck out nine hitters over seven innings, leading the Northwest Arkansas Naturals over the Arkansas Travelers in a 3-0 win on Wednesday.

Singer (4-3) picked up the win after he walked one while allowing four hits.

In the first inning, NW Arkansas went up 1-0 early on a single by Taylor Featherston that scored Dairon Blanco. The Naturals scored again in the eighth when D.J. Burt drew a bases-loaded walk and Nate Esposito hit a sacrifice fly.

Ricardo Sanchez (8-9) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one run and six hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out eight and walked two.

The Travelers were blanked for the ninth time this season, while the Naturals' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Arkansas is 19-8 against NW Arkansas this season.