Olivares’ homer leads Amarillo to 4-3 win over Midland

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Edward Olivares hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Amarillo Sod Poodles to a 4-3 win over the Midland RockHounds on Wednesday.

The home run by Olivares capped a three-run inning and gave the Sod Poodles a 4-3 lead after A.J. Kennedy hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

Blake Rogers (2-1) got the win in relief while Trey Cochran-Gill (3-4) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Greg Deichmann tripled and singled for the RockHounds.