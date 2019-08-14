Case’s run leads Billings to 8-5 win over Grand Junction

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- Cash Case scored on a forceout in the fifth inning, leading the Billings Mustangs to an 8-5 win over the Grand Junction Rockies on Wednesday.

Case scored on the play to give the Mustangs a 2-1 lead after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Quincy McAfee and then went to third on a single by McAfee.

The Mustangs later tacked on six runs in the seventh, including a wild pitch, a passed ball and a single that scored Quin Cotton, TJ Hopkins and James Free.

Billings right-hander Carlos Carreno (4-5) picked up the win after allowing one run on just four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Anderson Amarista (3-4) took the tough loss in the Pioneer League game after allowing two runs and six hits over six innings.

Brenton Doyle homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Rockies. Todd Isaacs homered and singled.