Pantoja’s single leads AZL Athletics Gold to 9-6 win over AZL Angels

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Enrry Pantoja hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the AZL Athletics Gold to a 9-6 win over the AZL Angels on Thursday.

The single by Pantoja, part of a three-run inning, tied the game 6-6 before Rafael Rincones hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

The AZL Athletics Gold later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Christopher Quintin scored on an error and Matt Cross scored on a wild pitch to secure the victory.

Zach Rafuse (3-1) got the win in relief while Juan Contreras (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jordyn Adams doubled and singled three times, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the AZL Angels.

AZL Athletics Gold remains undefeated against AZL Angels this season at 4-0.