Phillies host Cubs, aim to build on Nola’s strong outing

Chicago Cubs (64-56, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (62-58, third in the NL East)

7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Yu Darvish (4-6, 4.43 ERA) Phillies: Drew Smyly (2-6, 6.96 ERA)

LINE: Cubs favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Aaron Nola. Nola threw seven innings, surrendering one run on three hits with seven strikeouts against Chicago.

The Phillies are 36-26 on their home turf. Philadelphia has a collective batting average of .246 this season, led by Jean Segura with an average of .283.

The Cubs are 23-37 on the road. Chicago has a team on-base percentage of .327, good for fourth in the National League. Anthony Rizzo leads the lineup with a mark of .387. The Phillies won the last meeting 11-1. Aaron Nola earned his 11th victory and Bryce Harper went 3-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs for Philadelphia. Cole Hamels registered his fourth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper leads the Phillies with 24 home runs and is batting .253. Corey Dickerson is 9-for-29 with a triple, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 64 extra base hits and is slugging .547. Ian Happ is 10-for-31 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .263 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by five runs

Cubs: 5-5, .281 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by six runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Pat Neshek: 60-day IL (hamstring), Adam Morgan: 10-day IL (hip), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: 60-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jake Arrieta: 10-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee), Corey Dickerson: day-to-day (hand), Jay Bruce: 10-day IL (hip).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Brandon Kintzler: 10-day IL (pectoral), Craig Kimbrel: 10-day IL (knee), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Steve Cishek: 10-day IL (hip), Xavier Cedeno: 60-day IL (wrist), Jason Heyward: day-to-day (knee), Daniel Descalso: 10-day IL (ankle), Willson Contreras: 10-day IL (hamstring).