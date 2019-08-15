Dixon hits for cycle, sparks Burlington’s 14-4 win over Johnson City

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- Burle Dixon hit for the cycle, as the Burlington Royals topped the Johnson City Cardinals 14-4 on Thursday.

Dixon homered in the second, doubled in the third, singled in the fourth and tripled in the eighth.

Burlington started the scoring in the second inning when Jake Means scored on a double play and Dixon hit a solo home run.

Burlington later scored in three additional innings, including a seven-run third, when David Hollie hit a two-run double to help put the game away.

Burlington starter Heribert Garcia (1-0) picked up the win after allowing three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Jose Moreno (3-4) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after allowing nine runs and eight hits over 2 1/3 innings.