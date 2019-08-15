Santana, Perry lead the way for Tri-City

TROY, N.Y. (AP) -- Luis Santana doubled and singled twice as the Tri-City ValleyCats topped the Aberdeen IronBirds 4-3 on Thursday. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the IronBirds.

Nathan Perry homered and singled with two runs for Tri-City.

Tri-City started the scoring in the first inning when Perry hit a solo home run.

Trailing 4-1, the IronBirds cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Adley Rutschman and Toby Welk hit RBI doubles.

Edgardo Sandoval (1-3) got the win in relief while Aberdeen starter Ryan Conroy (4-4) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.