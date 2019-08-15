Turner scores winning run in 10th, Princeton beats Bristol 7-6 in walk-off finish

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) -- Gionti Turner scored the winning run on a passed ball with one out in the 10th inning, as the Princeton Rays defeated the Bristol Pirates 7-6 on Thursday.

Turner scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

Jesus Valdez hit an RBI single, bringing home Josh Bissonette in the first inning to give the Pirates a 1-0 lead. The Rays came back to take a 3-1 lead in the second inning when Kevin Melendez hit a two-run home run.

Bristol tied the game 6-6 in the seventh when Aaron Shackelford hit a solo home run.

Reliever Stanly Sabino (4-0) picked up the win after he struck out one over one scoreless inning. Samson Abernathy (1-3) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run while striking out one in the Appalachian League game.

Valdez homered and singled, driving home three runs for the Pirates.